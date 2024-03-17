DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

