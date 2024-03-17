DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.