Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.36

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 1039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DESP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $747.75 million, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $7,193,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,954,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 970,051 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 909,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $6,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

