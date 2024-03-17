David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $15.03 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 279,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,901,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 61,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.64 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $183.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

