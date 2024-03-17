Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 758,100 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 14th total of 586,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $2,827,082. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 34,172 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

