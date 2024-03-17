Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.63 on Friday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

