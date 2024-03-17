Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Down 3.7%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.79. 349,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,705,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $1,197,896. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.