Contrasting Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Biotricity and Vivos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -125.43% N/A -233.67% Vivos Therapeutics -106.28% -508.27% -129.15%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Biotricity and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 8.04, indicating that its share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Vivos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $11.63 million 1.04 -$18.66 million ($1.39) -0.92 Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 0.37 -$23.84 million ($13.00) -0.35

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivos Therapeutics. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biotricity beats Vivos Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.