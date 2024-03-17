Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

CSCO stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

