Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 99428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.13.

The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.31 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 153.23% and a return on equity of 53.13%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$194.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

