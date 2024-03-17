Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,687,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $802.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $801.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

