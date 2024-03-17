Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 6.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $706.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

