Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,600 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,743 shares of company stock worth $56,894,968. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

