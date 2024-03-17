Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,527 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

