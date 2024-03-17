Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 234.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

