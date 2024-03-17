Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 413.4% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 41,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,256. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

