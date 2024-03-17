Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $251,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $627.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $612.66 and a 200-day moving average of $559.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.83 and a fifty-two week high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.