Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

