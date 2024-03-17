Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.