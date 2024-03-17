Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,677 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

