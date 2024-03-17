Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $20.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

