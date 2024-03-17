Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

