Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.94 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $706.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

