BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 3,986,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.
BYD Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. BYD has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.43.
About BYD
