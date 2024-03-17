BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 3,986,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

BYD Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. BYD has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.