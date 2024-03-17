Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Bolloré Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIVF opened at $6.49 on Friday. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

