Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $52.12 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.