Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,041,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 4,610,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50,413.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Shares of BKQNF opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.