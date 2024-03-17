Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 14th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $10.45 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.
About Banca Mediolanum
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Mediolanum
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.