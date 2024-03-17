Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 14th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $10.45 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

About Banca Mediolanum

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.