APi Group (NYSE:APG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

APG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of APG stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. APi Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $39.94.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. APi Group’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APi Group by 185.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

