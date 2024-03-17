American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,478,591 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,591 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.41% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $46,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HST opened at $20.51 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.