Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 88,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $3,345,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 72,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.61 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

