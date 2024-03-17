Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Sells $37,050.00 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Mckelligon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00.

AKYA stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $3,471,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

