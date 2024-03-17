AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $4,405,000. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $177.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.96 and its 200-day moving average is $156.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.