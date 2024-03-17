52,235 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by BDL Capital Management

BDL Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,000. Alphabet comprises 6.0% of BDL Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

