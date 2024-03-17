3,080 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

