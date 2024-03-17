15,259 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 84,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

