ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.45. 2,633,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,228,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after buying an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 479,888 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

