WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $191.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $305.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

