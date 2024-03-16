WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,208 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after buying an additional 225,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

