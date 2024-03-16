WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

