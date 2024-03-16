WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

SBUX opened at $90.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

