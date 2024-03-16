WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Rollins Financial grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

