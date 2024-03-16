WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

