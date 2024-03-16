WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,145 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,678,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 436,573 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

