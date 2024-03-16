UDR, Inc. (UDR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on April 30th

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 381.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $913,594,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,091,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,587,000 after buying an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

