Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,838,240 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

