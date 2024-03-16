Symmetry Partners LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 796.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 135.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $9,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.90.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $535.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

