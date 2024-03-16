Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

SHEL opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

