Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.38 on May 28th

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Rentokil Initial has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RTO opened at $30.52 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.