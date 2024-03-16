Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $513.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $388.05 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

